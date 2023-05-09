INDIA

Excise policy case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of YSR Congress MP’s son

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the excise policy case.

The plea was filed on the grounds of the deteriorating health of Magunta’s wife. However, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal said that the seriousness of the charges against Magunta, pertaining to money laundering, could not be ignored, and expressed dissatisfaction with the information provided regarding the wife’s medical condition.

The documents presented did not highlight any significant or severe health issues, leading the court to conclude that other family members could potentially take care for her in Magunta’s absence.

The court, in its order, noted that Magunta had not argued that no one from his family was available to assume this responsibility, and consequently, the application for interim bail was devoid of merit.

“Hence, in light of the above discussion, the present application moved on behalf of the applicant seeking his interim bail in the case is dismissed,” the judge said.

Magunta was arrested in February under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that he was involved in various activities of possession, use, transfer, etc. of the proceeds of crime worth at least Rs 180 crore.

According to the ED’s charge sheet, a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore kickback generated in the crime was used in the Goa Assembly election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party. The ED’s money-laundering case was based on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR.

