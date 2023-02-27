A special CBI court on Monday reserved its order on the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking five days custody of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts will pronounce his order later on Monday.

The agency arrested Sisodia on Sunday after eight hours of questioning.

During the hearing, the CBI said: “Conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner.”

However, Sisodia’s counsel, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan opposed CBI’s remand application saying that there was no evidence against Sisodia.

The Special Public Prosecutor for CBI argued: “Investigation has revealed that Sisodia verbally directed the Secretary to put a new cabinet note to bring about the change and variance in the policy. He was heading the Group of Ministers constituted by the cabinet for the Excise Policy… The profit margin was enhanced from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. He could not explain why the changes were made.”

