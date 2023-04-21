INDIA

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on Rajesh Joshi's bail plea

A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd Director Rajesh Joshi’s bail application in connection with the excise policy-related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Joshi is accused of running the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign during the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

On conclusion of rebuttal arguments on Joshi’s bail plea, Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court said that the court will pass order on it on April 28.

“The bail application of co-accused Manish Sisodia is fixed for consideration/ clarifications/ orders on April 26 and bail application of another accused Gautam Malhotra is fixed for the same purpose on April 28,” the judge said.

“Order on the bail application of Sisodia is already under dictation. Hence, this application is also directed to be listed on April 28 with the bail application of Malhotra for consideration/ clarifications/ orders.”

Joshi was arrested on February 8 and is currently in judicial custody.

In the ED’s charge sheet, it is said that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore “kickbacks” generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were “used” in the 2022 Goa Assembly election campaign of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

The ED’s money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s First Information Report.

