A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved, for July 27, its order on an application by former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair seeking default bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, after hearing arguments from both the sides – accused and the Enforcement Directorate, reserved his order and listed the application to be heard on July 27.

“Arguments on this application of the above accused seeking his default bail have been heard from both the sides and the arguments have been concluded. List this application now on July 27, 2023,” the court said.

Earlier, observing that “allegations are quite serious”, judge Nagpal had denied bail to Nair and four others – Sameer Mahendru, Abhishek Boinpally, Sarath Chandra Reddy, and Benoy Babu. He had held that there is enough incriminating evidence to show the entire “modus operandi” adopted by the accused persons for the commission of offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On the allegations and role of Nair, the court had said: “Though he was only the media and communication in-charge of AAP, it has been revealed during the investigation of this case that he was actually representing the AAP and GNCTD in different meetings that took place with the stakeholders in liquor business at different places.

“His participation in the meetings in this capacity is to be viewed in light of the facts that he was residing in the official accommodation allotted to a senior Minister of the AAP and once he is even alleged to have represented himself as an OSD in the Excise Department of GNCTD and further that none from the Government or AAP officially participated in these meetings.”

2023071942011