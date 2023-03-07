INDIA

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends bizman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody in the excise policy case after his five-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ended.

Dhall, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The ED arrested Dhall in the alleged liquor policy scam three days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi’s former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 26.

Dhall was placed under arrest after being questioned at length in connection with the case.

He played a main role in drafting the excise policy brought in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. He is also a named accused in the CBI’s First Information Report.

In a latest development in the excise policy scam, the ED on Tuesday arrested Arun Pillai, making up the eleventh arrest made in the matter.

Pillai was representing South Group who allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party leaders which were allegedly used in Goa elections.

