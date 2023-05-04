INDIA

Excise policy case: Delhi HC adjourns hearing on Sisodia’s interim bail plea to May 10

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s interim bail plea in the 2021-22 excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to May 10.

Appearing for the probe agency, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju submitted before the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma that “the change from 5 per cent to 12 per cent in the interest rate was made to get the kickback money. He (Sisodia) made the policy in such a way that guaranteed return in form of kickbacks came”.

“Sisodia concealed legal experts’ opinion given by eminent personalities as well. He hadn’t mentioned it anywhere. It was ignored completely. They (members of AAP) did not include it in the policy,” the ASG added.

He also said that there was a draft note prepared by a person named Rahul Singh on the instance of Manish Sisodia, which can be proved from their WhatsApp chats.

“The original is missing. Only a part of the draft has been retrieved from the phones,” he said.

Taking note of the submission, the judge adjourned the matter for further submissions to May 10.

Notably, Sisodia had moved the high court on Wednesday seeking interim bail in the case on the ground of his wife’s illness.

Earlier on Thursday, the high court had sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) response on Sisodia’s bail plea in the same case.

Last week, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 12.

The court had also directed the CBI to supply an e-copy of the supplementary charge sheet to Sisodia.

20230504-201005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big jolt for Congress as Jitin Prasada joins BJP (Ld)

    Tunisha Sharma, all of 20, commits suicide on the sets of...

    Almost half the complaints of crime against women in Raj are...

    ED freezes Bitcoins worth Rs 7.12 crore in E-nuggets case