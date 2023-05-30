INDIA

Excise policy case: ED’s 4th supplementary charge sheet mentions Kejriwal’s name

NewsWire
0
0

The name of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finds a mention in Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) fourth supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, though not as an accused.

Kejriwal’s name was mentioned in the statement of accused-turned-approver, Dinesh Arora.

The charge sheet also mentions the name of Sanjay Singh, but it does not specify whether it refers to the AAP Rajya Sabha by the same name or someone else.

The ED has claimed that Dinesh Arora gave Rs 82 lakh to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, as funds for the next Assembly elections in Delhi scheduled in 2025.

The name of Sanjay Singh has also been mentioned in the statement of Dinesh Arora.

“He (Dinesh Arora) initially met Sanjay Singh, through whom he came in contact with Manish Sisodia during a party at his restaurant, ‘Unplugged Courtyard’. On the request of Sanjay Singh, he spoke to many restaurant owners and arranged cheques amounting to Rs 82 lakh (and handed over to Sisodia) for the next Assembly elections in Delhi,” read the charge sheet.

Arora also stated that he had spoken to Sisodia five to six times, and had also met Kejriwal once at the latter’s residence along with Sanjay Singh.

Arora told the ED that he also met AAP’s Vijay Nair at his restaurant, where they exchanged numbers.

In April 2021, Nair had called him for a meeting at the Oberoi Hotel in Civil Lines to discuss the Delhi Excise Policy. Nair had also invited Arora to Gauri Apartments and told him to bring his liquor group friends along, the charge sheet said.

The ED has filed one main charge sheet and four supplementary charge sheets in the matter so far.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230530-172402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lip-lock challenge: 8 students booked under POCSO act in K’taka

    Parties face internal sabotage in UP municipal polls

    Irish Sanskrit scholar awarded Padma Shri

    Satyendar Jain’s custodial remand extended for 2 weeks