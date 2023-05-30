The name of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finds a mention in Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) fourth supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, though not as an accused.

Kejriwal’s name was mentioned in the statement of accused-turned-approver, Dinesh Arora.

The charge sheet also mentions the name of Sanjay Singh, but it does not specify whether it refers to the AAP Rajya Sabha by the same name or someone else.

The ED has claimed that Dinesh Arora gave Rs 82 lakh to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, as funds for the next Assembly elections in Delhi scheduled in 2025.

The name of Sanjay Singh has also been mentioned in the statement of Dinesh Arora.

“He (Dinesh Arora) initially met Sanjay Singh, through whom he came in contact with Manish Sisodia during a party at his restaurant, ‘Unplugged Courtyard’. On the request of Sanjay Singh, he spoke to many restaurant owners and arranged cheques amounting to Rs 82 lakh (and handed over to Sisodia) for the next Assembly elections in Delhi,” read the charge sheet.

Arora also stated that he had spoken to Sisodia five to six times, and had also met Kejriwal once at the latter’s residence along with Sanjay Singh.

Arora told the ED that he also met AAP’s Vijay Nair at his restaurant, where they exchanged numbers.

In April 2021, Nair had called him for a meeting at the Oberoi Hotel in Civil Lines to discuss the Delhi Excise Policy. Nair had also invited Arora to Gauri Apartments and told him to bring his liquor group friends along, the charge sheet said.

The ED has filed one main charge sheet and four supplementary charge sheets in the matter so far.

