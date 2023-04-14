INDIA

Excise policy case: Kejriwal summoned by CBI for questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy scam case on Sunday.

Kejriwal’s testimony will be recorded by a team of top officials.

CBI sources told IANS that they will question Kejriwal about the call reportedly made between alleged accused Vijay Nair and Sameer Mahendru.

As per the probe agency, Nair had arranged meeting of the owner/controller of Indo Spirits Sameer Mahendru, with Kejriwal and when that didn’t materialise, arranged a video call through Facetime on his phone for both and in the video call, Kejriwal allegedly told Mahendru that Nair was “his boy” and that Mahendru “should trust him and carry on with him”.

It has also been alleged that Mahendru transferred around Rs 1 crore in the account of Radha Industries which is reportedly owned by Dinesh Arora, a close aide of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was earlier arrested by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter, and is presently in jail.

Mahendru, on behalf of Vijay Nair, the former CEO of entertainment and event management firm Only Much Louder, named as an accused in the CBI’s FIR, allegedly paid around Rs 2 to 4 crore to Arjun Pandey, another associate of Sisodia.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the matter and they are about to file a supplementary charge sheet.

(Atul Krishan can be reached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230414-181004

