The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a third supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case naming former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

This is the first time that the ED has named Sisodia in its charge sheet in the matter. Earlier, the CBI, which is conducting a parallel probe into the excise policy case, had named Sisodia in its supplementary charge sheet.

The ED has alleged that Sisodia was the mastermind behind the entire excise policy case and that he had deliberately leaked the policy to the co-accused to generate financial kickbacks.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

20230504-190602