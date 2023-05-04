INDIA

Excise policy case: Now, ED charge sheet names Manish Sisodia

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a third supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case naming former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

This is the first time that the ED has named Sisodia in its charge sheet in the matter. Earlier, the CBI, which is conducting a parallel probe into the excise policy case, had named Sisodia in its supplementary charge sheet.

The ED has alleged that Sisodia was the mastermind behind the entire excise policy case and that he had deliberately leaked the policy to the co-accused to generate financial kickbacks.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

20230504-190602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four of family found dead in Delhi’s Siraspur village

    Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP

    YouTube offers more ways to creators to make money on Shorts

    Gujarat partners with Vedanta, Foxconn to set up semi-conductor, display manufacturing...