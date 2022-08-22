The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday suspended Arava Gopi Krishna (IAS), then excise commissioner, and his deputy Anand Kumar Tiwari, after their names surfaced in the CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy (2021-22).

“The MHA has suspended Gopi Krishna, then excise commissioner, and Anand Kumar Tiwari, then deputy excise commissioner,” a source said on Monday.

The decision has been conveyed to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (vigilance), whose inquiry report into the excise scam formed the basis of LG’s recommendation for suspension.

The suspension came two days after the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, approved the initiation of disciplinary proceedings for ‘serious lapses’ against 11 officials of the excise department in connection with the excise policy 2021-22.

Last Friday, the CBI had raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy.

Sisodia was one of the 15 names mentioned in the CBI FIR registered in connection with the case.

