INDIA

Excise policy row: MHA suspends ex-commissioner, his deputy

NewsWire
0
0

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday suspended Arava Gopi Krishna (IAS), then excise commissioner, and his deputy Anand Kumar Tiwari, after their names surfaced in the CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy (2021-22).

“The MHA has suspended Gopi Krishna, then excise commissioner, and Anand Kumar Tiwari, then deputy excise commissioner,” a source said on Monday.

The decision has been conveyed to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (vigilance), whose inquiry report into the excise scam formed the basis of LG’s recommendation for suspension.

The suspension came two days after the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, approved the initiation of disciplinary proceedings for ‘serious lapses’ against 11 officials of the excise department in connection with the excise policy 2021-22.

Last Friday, the CBI had raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy.

Sisodia was one of the 15 names mentioned in the CBI FIR registered in connection with the case.

20220822-230402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh to give laptops to students on his b’day

    Adopt Gujarat tech solutions for power bills collection: Assam CM to...

    Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira gets bail

    Maha: After prohibitory orders, uneasy calm in Amravati (Ld)