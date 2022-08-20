INDIA

Excise policy row: One of the accused in CBI’s FIR linked to TV channel

NewsWire
0
0

One of the accused named in the CBI FIR filed in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi government’s excise policy is reportedly linked to a television channel.

According to sources, accused No. 15 Arjun Pandey, who reportedly works for a TV Channel, was allegedly involved with the other accused in actively managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantages collected from liquor licensees to the accused public servants.

The CBI has not commented on the matter yet, and it is not known if the said channel has any role to play in this.

Some posts doing the rounds on social media claimed that the channel head has alleged links with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

When approached, the CBI officials didn’t comment on the matter.

In its FIR, the CBI has named Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the No. 1 accused in the case. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations against Sisodia, whose residence and office were raided by the CBI on Friday, are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, and the licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. It has also been alleged that the excise policy rules were formulated in violation of the excise rules.

20220820-172804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Diplomat Abhay K’s book-length poem published by Sahitya Akademi

    IPL 2022: Hitting 117m six was obviously fun; different from the...

    Now, Maha to give 50-year-old urban trees ‘heritage’ tag

    Apart from Putin-Modi summit, India and Russia will hold 2+2 talks...