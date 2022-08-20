One of the accused named in the CBI FIR filed in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi government’s excise policy is reportedly linked to a television channel.

According to sources, accused No. 15 Arjun Pandey, who reportedly works for a TV Channel, was allegedly involved with the other accused in actively managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantages collected from liquor licensees to the accused public servants.

The CBI has not commented on the matter yet, and it is not known if the said channel has any role to play in this.

Some posts doing the rounds on social media claimed that the channel head has alleged links with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

When approached, the CBI officials didn’t comment on the matter.

In its FIR, the CBI has named Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the No. 1 accused in the case. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations against Sisodia, whose residence and office were raided by the CBI on Friday, are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, and the licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. It has also been alleged that the excise policy rules were formulated in violation of the excise rules.

