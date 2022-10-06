The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the alleged liquor scam in Delhi has come across some new names associated with popular food chain ‘Khau Galli’ during the interrogation of Sameer Mahendru, one of the prime accused arrested in connection with the case.

Mahendru was produced before a special ED court on Thursday, which extended his custodial remand till October 10.

The ED said that during Mahendru’s interrogation, the names of a few persons cropped up who are associated with ‘Khau Galli’. In the coming days, the ED can summon them to join the investigation.

Earlier, the ED had raided Mahendru’s house in the Jor Bagh area along with forensic and technical teams. The agency informed the court that it will receive the full forensic report in a few days.

Mahendru was once a prosecution witness in a bribery case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against two DSIIDC officials — Sushanta Mukherjee and Amrik Singh — who were convicted on the basis of his testimony in 2013.

20221007-000201