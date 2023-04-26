INDIA

Excise policy scam: Delhi court defers order on Sisodia’s bail plea in ED case

A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred pronouncement of its order on AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in connection with the Delhi excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court will now pronounce the order on April 28.

On April 18, he had reserved its decision on Sisodia’s bail plea.

The court had, a day before, extended Sisodia’s judicial custody by two weeks in the case.

The ED had earlier submitted before the judge that Sisodia had planted fabricated emails to show that there was public approval for the policy.

The directions to send these pre-drafted emails were given to Zakir Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities’ Commission, who then asked his interns to send the emails, the ED claimed.

The probe agency had also said that the 60 days given to complete the investigation against Sisodia are not over yet.

It said that it has found fresh evidence indicating Sisodia’s involvement in the alleged scam, and the investigation is at a crucial stage.

