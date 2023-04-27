A Delhi court on Thursday extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 12, in the alleged now-scrapped excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court also directed the CBI to supply an e-copy of supplementary charge sheet to Sisodia.

Claimimg that the probe agency had filed an incomplete investigation in the case, Sisodia’s counsel urged the court to grant default bail to his client.

“Prima facie it seems the agency is saying that further investigation regarding me is required/pending. Therefore, we reserve the right to file an application for statutory bail,” counsel said.

The court then questioned the agency as to why it had not stated that the investigation involving Sisodia was over.

“You say you have filed supplementary charge sheet (in the stipulated time), but you have said investigation is pending in the case. Why have you not mentioned that charge sheet is filed on completion of investigation against Sisodia,” the court asked.

The probe agency had filed the charge sheet on April 25.

The court also took note of the defence counsel’s argument that Sisodia needed a copy of the charge sheet to determine whether the investigation into him was complete.

Although observing that it was not the appropriate time to provide a copy of the charge sheet, the judge directed the CBI to give Sisodia an e-copy of the charge sheet.

The CBI had, on Wednesday, told the Delhi High Court that the excise policy scam it is probing, is a “deep-rooted conspiracy” and that it is not as simple as depicted.

As Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma heard submissions in the bail plea filed by Sisodia, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, had said: “Yesterday (April 25), we filed the charge sheet in the case. Cognizance is yet to be taken.”

After hearing the matter at length, Justice Sharma had said: “At the stage of bail, we cannot go into much details. Please show me evidence on which you (CBI) are relying in the present case.”

