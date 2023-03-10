INDIA

Excise policy scam: Delhi court to hear Sisodia’s bail plea today

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court is to hear on Friday the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 after quizzing him for several hours.

Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts sent Sisodia to 14 days of judicial custody on March 6.

The CBI was given his remand for seven days before the judge sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

The judge had directed the CBI to file its response to the accused’s bail application by Friday.

It has been claimed by the accused that he had fully cooperated with the central agency during the probe.

He has stated that as all the recoveries have already been made, no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody and that the other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail.

He has pointed out that he has held an important constitutional post and has deep roots in the society.

However, during the last hearing, the counsel appearing for the central agency said that at this stage, they are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days they might seek it.

In a twist, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrested Sisodia on Thursday in the same case.

The ED, on the eve of his bail hearing, questioned him in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP party/leaders received through hawala channel from the south group.

He was also asked about Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

20230310-093604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India the bellwether for global BPM industry, logs $44 bn revenues

    Kerala govt to take legal aid as RBI disallows referring Co-op...

    Why has China decided to extend its military exercises around Taiwan?

    Nov 8 Lunar eclipse: World to witness thrilling ‘Blood Moon’ spectacle...