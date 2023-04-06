INDIA

Excise policy scam: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Sisodia’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma listed the case for further hearing on April 20 and granted two weeks’ time to the probe agency to file its response.

“Everyone except me has been granted bail in this case. I am requesting for the shortest possible date in the case,” Sisodia’s counsel Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan said.

“Issue notice. Let reply be filed positively within two weeks. Copy to be given to the other side as well,” the court ordered.

Sisodia had, on Wednesday, moved the Delhi High Court challenging the March 31 order of CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal (Rouse Avenue Court) dismissing his bail plea.

Judge Nagpal had also extended his judicial custody to April 17.

Before the bench of Judge Nagpal, the central probe agency had sought the extension of Sisodia’s custody as the investigation was at a crucial stage.

While denying him bail, Judge Nagpal had said that Sisodia can, prima facie, be held to be the “architect of the criminal conspiracy”.

He observed that the payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore was meant for him and his other colleagues in the AAP government.

The court is not inclined to release Sisodia on bail at this stage of investigation as his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress, the order stated.

