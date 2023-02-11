INDIA

Excise Policy Scam: ED arrests YSR Congress MP’s son

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy’s son Raghav Magunta in connection with the Delhi Excise Scam.

This happens to be the third arrest made by the central probe agency in the last three days in the matter.

Manguta will be produced before Rouse Avenue court. The ED is all set to seek his two-week custodial remand.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Punjab based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi matter, an aide of AAP communication in charge Vijay Nair.

It was alleged that Joshi got money from Nair for the Goa election. The money was proceeds of crime generated through the Excise Policy Scam.

Their interrogation has led to the arrest of Magunta.

