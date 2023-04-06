INDIA

Excise policy scam: ED files 2nd supplementary charge sheet

NewsWire
0
0

In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed second supplementary charge sheet against Raghav Magunta, the son of Ongole YSR Congress MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi, an aide of Vijay Nair.

Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal have not been named in this charge sheet. There are possibilities that they will be chargesheeted next time.

The Court after accepting the charge sheet fixed April 14 to take its cognizance.

Magunta was arrested in March and was confronted with Arun Ramachandra Pillai.

The ED has alleged that Joshi got money from Nair for the Goa election. The ED has alleged that this money was the proceeds of crime generated through excise policy scam. Their interrogation had led to the arrest of Magunta.

The ED has claimed in the first supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K, Chandrasekhar Rao.

20230406-154004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma hint at Shami becoming Bumrah’s replacement for...

    Aryan, others accused sent to Arthur Road, Byculla jails

    Equity indices up in opening deals

    ‘Andaman’ writer Anand Raaj on being inspired by German icon Werner...