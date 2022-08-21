INDIA

Excise policy scam: Handcuffs are getting close to Kejriwal, says BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Calling chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as ‘kingpin’ of the excise policy scam, BJP on Sunday said that handcuffs are getting close to him as nodes of corruption are being unravelled. The BJP also alleged that the roots of the excise policy scam lead to doorsteps of ‘corrupt’ Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference at party national headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged when people were suffering during pandemic, Kejriwal was indulged in corruption. “When Covid-affected people needed his help, Delhi chief minister was indulged in corruption by signing the new excise policy. Roots of the excise policy scam lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal and no one is above law. No corrupt person will be spared,” Bhatia said.

On the AAP’s claim that the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024 will be a direct contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kejriwal, Bhatia said, “Everyone knows what happened in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa polls. The public will give a reply to the AAP.”

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that chief minister Kejriwal is ‘kingpin’ of the entire excise policy scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided different locations including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in the national capital in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government’s now withdrawn ‘Excise Policy 2021-22’.

20220821-151204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oxygen crisis leaves Lucknow gasping for breath

    ‘Give wings to your dreams’, IAF air show in Srinagar on...

    Why speed dating is relevant in today’s time

    KK’s demise: Mamata cuts short Bankura visit, rushes to Kolkata