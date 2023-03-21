K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Tuesday for the third round of questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case.

On Monday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC was grilled for almost ten hours during which she was confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and few documentary evidence.

She had earlier refused to join the probe at the ED office but was ready to answer through emails and at her home. Later, she changed her mind and joined the probe in the national capital.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

