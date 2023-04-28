INDIA

Excise policy scam: Sisodia denied bail in ED case

A Delhi court on Friday denied bail to AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge, Rouse Avenue Courts, M.K. Nagpal pronounced the order after having reserved it on April 18.

The court had, a day before, extended Sisodia’s judicial custody by two weeks in the case.

On Thursday, the same court extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 12, in the case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED had submitted before the judge that Sisodia had planted fabricated emails to show that there was public approval for the policy.The directions to send these pre-drafted emails were given to Zakir Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities’ Commission, who then asked his interns to send the emails, the ED claimed.

The probe agency had also said that the 60 days given to complete the investigation against Sisodia are not over yet. It said that it has found fresh evidence indicating Sisodia’s involvement in the alleged scam, and the investigation is at a crucial stage.

