A Delhi court on Saturday scheduled for April 24 to consider whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s second supplementary chargesheet filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra and five companies in the excise policy scam.

Before the bench of Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court, Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta said that the investigation is in progress to find out the role of the accused named in the ECIR and other persons on various allegations.

The ED, in its 2,000-page chargesheet, has statements of witnesses and accused persons as well as e-mails and other data.

Though the probe agency is yet to chargesheet AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, it has submitted before the court that Sisodia had planted fabricated e-mails to show that there was public approval for the policy.

During the last hearing, the probe agency said that the 60 days given to complete the investigation against Sisodia were not over yet.

The court then adjourned the matter for the next hearing on April 18.

On April 5, the ED had informed special judge Nagpal that it had found fresh evidence indicating Sisodia’s involvement in the alleged excise policy scam, and the investigation is at a crucial stage.

The court had extended the AAP leader’s custody till April 17 in this case.

