ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Exciting sequel to ‘The Big Bull’ is in the works, says Anand Pandit

NewsWire
0
0

On the occasion of Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, producer Anand Pandit has expressed the desire to work with the star again as he announced that the sequel to the 2021 film ‘The Big Bull’ is in the works.

Pandit says, “I was being asked continuously whether I would make a sequel… Yes, I am happy to share that an exciting sequel to ‘The Big Bull’ is in the works and this film certainly will offer a worthy progression to the premise of a financial genius who once again goes too far.”

This announcement is significant in view of Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday on February 5.

Pandit says, “Yes, I want to create a film that does justice to the immensity of his talent. He is a very gifted actor and it has been an absolute pleasure to work with him.”

“The sequel hopefully will give us another opportunity to make magic together.”

The producer is in the process of buying the rights of a book and says, “I can’t divulge much about what the sequel will be based on but the premise is going to be very interesting.”

‘The Big Bull’ was released on Disney Plus Hotstar in 2021 and was a fictional tale of a notorious stockbroker named Hemant Shah.

20230202-113005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Lost’ by Dino James portrays bittersweet feeling of falling apart in...

    Vivek Oberoi is a ‘one-take actor’, says ‘Dharavi Bank’ director Samit...

    ‘Dil-e-nadaan, tujhe kya hua hai’: Suraiya’s meteoric rise and inexplicable disappearance

    Bipasha Basu aims to do some ‘great acting work’ in 2023