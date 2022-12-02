INDIA

‘Exclusive colleges for Muslim girls in K’taka not a good idea’

NewsWire
0
3

President of JD(S) Karnataka unit, C.M. Ibrahim, slammed ruling BJP and the Wakf Board for attempting to establish exclusive colleges for Muslim girls.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Ibrahim stated that the state government should think of imparting education in the interest of all sections of society. “Does anyone open separate colleges for Muslims and Hindus?” Ibrahim questioned.

The mind is not functioning properly for the ruling BJP leaders. The decision of the Wakf Board in this regard is also incorrect, he stated.

Behind the decision of the Wakf Board, there is a long term scheme of ruling establishment. There is a systematic attempt to make few sections of society devoid of education, Ibrahim opined.

In another five months, the ruling BJP government will go as it completes its tenure. BJP leaders at this time are talking about starting colleges? “We will come to power and start colleges for all in future,” he said.

Those colleges will impart education to all sections and poor sections of society. We will establish colleges at hobli levels, he stated.

After the controversy erupted over the issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had clarified that there is no discussion at the government levels to start separate colleges for Muslim women.

20221202-190004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office vandalised by SFI, Congress protests

    ‘TN should do data analysis of PMGKAY beneficiaries’

    Battle for UP: Jailed ex-MLA’s daughter questions Priyanka’s candidate choice

    TN farmers shed tears as wild boars feast on crops