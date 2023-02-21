The executive summary of a 39-volume detailed study on the ‘Police System in India’, which was an undertaking of 75 academicians, was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The Attorney General of India, R. Venkataramani, was also present on the occasion.

The head of the project, S. Shivakumar, a former member of the Law Commission of India and a professor at the Law Institute of India, said that the project was meant to review the functioning of the police system in each state and union territory of the country.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was also part of the study.

Shivakumar told IANS: “The project was initiated to facilitate a detailed understanding of crime patterns in different states and union territories, and how specific police forces deal with offenders, the challenges faced by the officials and systematic issues that must be addressed and reforms to be implemented.”

He said that the Menon Institute of Legal Advocacy and Training — a legal think-tank, Llyod Law College, Indian Law Institute, and 30 more premier law institutions in the country have supported the project.

Shivakumar also said that studying the ‘Police System in India’ would become a pathway towards making a responsible civil society and helpful for policymakers to bring reforms in the criminal justice system.

