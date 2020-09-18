Exemplary courage of CRPF officer hurt in Srinagar encounter lauded

Srinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) The exemplary courage of CRPF Deputy Commandant, who was injured in an encounter at Batmalloo in Srinagar, has been lauded.

Deputy Commandant Rahul Mathur was part of Thursday’s encounter at Firdousabad Batmaloo in Srinagar wherein he received gunshot injuries while leading the assault. Mathur later managed to gun down one of the terrorists.

A total of three terrorists were killed in the encounter while one woman, Kausar Riyaz, was also killed in the exchange of fire.

The CRPF on Friday tweeted a photo of Mathur undergoing treatment at the hospital with the caption: “If courage has a face, that’s how its smile would look: Sh. Rahul Mathur, DC CRPF who neutralised terrorists even after suffering bullet injuries yesterday.”

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the 92 Base Hospital and enquired about Mathur’s well-being.

“I salute the exemplary courage and bravery displayed by Dy Commandant Rahul Mathur. The country is proud of his bravery, patriotism and commitment to duty,” Sinha said.

