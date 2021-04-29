The large-hearted Estonian Cricket Association (ECA), a nondescript body in Europe with limited resources, has shown mirror to the world’s richest cricket body, the Indian cricket board, by donating Rs.1 lakh to India to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

India is reeling under huge shortage of medical aid.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), worth at least Rs.14,489.80 crore, is yet to make a donation this year even as it continues to earn millions through the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other sources.

ECA said on Thursday that it was inspired by donations made by current and former Australian fast bowlers, Pat Cummins and Brett Lee, respectively, and has “completed the transaction of Rs.1 lakh in Bitcoin (0.027 BTC) to www.cryptorelief .in” to purchase “oxygen supplies”, of which there is a huge shortage at the moment.

Cummins donated US$50,000 (Rs. 37 lakh approximately) to PM Cares fund, Lee gave one Bitcoin (Rs.41 lakh approximately) to India to help Covid-19 patients.

“Inspired from @BrettLee_58 and @patcummins30, the Estonian Cricket Association is proud to be able to make a contribution where it is needed most,” ECA announced on social media.

The ECA is not so rich, so the amount that it has donated does not matter. It is the spirit and the willingness to stand up and be counted in times of crisis that is more important.

“Following the lead of the Australian cricket stars, the ECA will be donating to the relief efforts of the Covid situation currently gripping India. After seeing the generosity of Brett Lee and Pat Cummins, it was a timely reminder to all of us cricket fanatics who are preparing to head into our relevant cricket seasons, we are all in this Covid situation together,” ECA announced on its Instagram and twitter handles.

“As one big cricket loving family, we all need to work together to help each other out when we have the opportunity to do so by any means possible. With that being said, the Estonian Cricket Association is following the lead of both Brett Lee and Pat Cummins and has completed the transaction of INR 1 lakh in Bitcoin (0.027 BTC) to www.cryptorelief.in to help with the further purchasing of oxygen supplies,” it said.

ECA wished India well. “We all hope the situation in India improves as soon as possible. Stay home, stay safe. Wear a mask and wash hands. We can get through this!” the statement read.

It seems that after ECA’s announcement of the help to India, followers on its twitter handle have gone up. At the last count, there were 201 followers, including Brett Lee and many Indians who have started following it.

The voice to stop IPL, the cash cow for the BCCI, in the face of raging pandemic is growing globally. But the BCCI has insisted that it would continue, as it claims the tournament provides a welcome distraction from the situation the country is facing.

–IANS

