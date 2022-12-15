INDIA

Exemplary punishment to acid attacker must for curbing such crimes: Gautam Gambhir

Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the acid attack on a 17-year-old schoolgirl in the national capital, saying it should be strong enough to serve as a strict warning to all wrong-doers.

Speaking to IANS, the Delhi MP underlined the urgent need of a fast-track court to expedite hearings in such cases. “This is a heinous crime and I demand a stringent punishment for the perpetrators, and justice to the girl.”

Earlier, he had tweeted, “Words can’t do any justice. We have to instil fear of immeasurable pain in these animals. Boy who threw acid at school girl in Dwarka needs to be publicly executed by authorities”.

On Wednesday, two masked bike-borne miscreants threw acid on a Class 12 student minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school, injuring her seriously. Three people, including the prime accused, have been arrested.

Apparently, the main accused Sachin Arora was in a relationship with the teen and attacked her after their break-up, three months ago, police said. He had ordered the acid online from Flipkart, they added.

Sachin had planned the attack with the two others arrested in the case – Harshit and Virendra.

He rode pillion on the bike, sitting behind Harshit.

