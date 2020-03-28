Exempt Divyangjans from attending essential services: DoPT

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Saturday instructed the ministries to exempt employees with disability or ‘Divyangjans while drawing up the roster of staff who are required to attend essential services within their respective ministries or departments.

The instructions came following an office memorandum (OM) issued by the DoPT that asked to exempt Divyangjans from the compulsion of attending essential services.

Following the imposition of the 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country, the heads of departments (HoDs) were asked to draw a list of staff who are “absolutely necessary” to carry out additional essential services within the department.

During the lockdown period, most of the officials have been asked to continue to work from home and remain available on telephone and electronic means of communication. They may be asked to make themselves available if and when required.

Meanwhile, through another memorandum issued by the DoPT, the timeline for submission of annual performance appraisal report (APAR) in respect of Group-A officers of Central services has been extended for the year 2019-20 in the light of the situation arising out of the spread of Covid-19.

“As per the earlier schedule, the date for distribution of blank APARs to all concerned officers was March 31, which has now been revised and extended up to May 31,” a statement by DoPT read.

Similarly, the date for the submission of self-appraisal by an officer to the reporting officer (RO) was April 15 as per the earlier schedule, but it has now been revised and extended up to June 30.

