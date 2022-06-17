A while ago at an award event, it was reported that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan met each other in public for the first time since their rumoured break up.

That interaction between two alleged, ex-lovers made headlines and soon after media persons started asking Kartik and Sara questions about each other.

While the duo never publicly acknowledged that they were dating, nor did they announce that they have broken up, it was assumed as fact that while filming ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, Sara and Kartik started seeing each other but broke it off just ahead of the movie’s release.

The biggest hint that the couple has split came from the fact that they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Now, once again, on Thursday night, June 16, for a Pinkvilla Style Icons event, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan bumped into each other at the red carpet.

Kartik looked dapper in a suit and Sara was sizzling in a black gown with a daring thigh high slit.

Given that the two actors were on the red carpet at the same time, the paparazzi insisted that they stand together for photos. Both stars obliged the press and posed for photos together, but their encounter came across as a tad awkward.

Both were unfailingly polite with each other, all smiles and continued to smile as they posed, but their body language was stiff enough to indicate that if they had a choice they wouldn’t’ have posed together.

During the night, Kartik took home the Super Stylish Actor Male award at the event and Sara Ali Khan bagged the Super Stylish Youth Idol Female Award.

Kartik after the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is quickly becoming the most sought-after actor in Bollywood. He will be seen next in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’ and ‘Captain India’.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the OTT movie, ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is working on an as yet untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal and besides this, she also has ‘Gaslight’ in the pipeline.

