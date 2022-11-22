To celebrate 200 years of Brazilian Independence this year, the Embassy of Brazil is holding a series of events in partnership with Indian organisations here to showcase the diversity and quality of the country’s contributions to the world.

As part of this initiative Embassy of Brazil in Delhi, in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Government Museum and Art Gallery is organising an exhibition titled “Brasilia 60+ and the Construction of Modern Brazil”.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, in the presence of Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, Ambassador of Brazil to India, and Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, in the museum.

Brasilia was built in under four years and inaugurated as the new capital of Brazil in 1960. It is the most ambitious urban project in the 20th century worldwide, creating buildings that have become popular icons and asserting modernism as the symbol of Brazil.

Brasilia is the first architectural and urban complex of the 20th century recognised as UNESCO’s World Heritage Site.

From the epic construction to its most recent buildings, this exhibition will include photographs of three masters in Brazilian photography and architecture models of some of the key buildings.

The exhibition will be on view from November 23 to January 31 in the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

