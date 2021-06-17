The Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Thursday said it has extended a $100 million line of credit to the Sri Lankan government.

The bank said that the line of credit extended to Sri Lanka on behalf of Indian government is for funding projects in solar energy in the island nation.

With this, it has till date extended nine Lines of Credit to the Sri Lankan government for a cumulative $1.68 billion, it said.

The projects covered under the lines of credit include supply of petroleum products, railway projects, defence and infrastructure projects.

Exim Bank has now in place 272 Lines of Credit, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS, with credit commitments of around $26.84 billion, available for financing exports from India.

