The Congress will emerge as the single-largest party in Karnataka by winning 110 to 120 seats, the India TV-CNX exit poll predicted on Wednesday.

As per the India TV-CNX exit poll prediction, the Congress is likely to win 110-120 seats in the 224-member Assembly, while the ruling BJP will come second with 80-90 seats.

The exit poll also predicted that JD(S) is likely to win 20-24 seats, while ‘Others’, including Independents, may win 1-3 seats.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 104 seats, followed by the Congress at 80, JD(S) at 37, and ‘Others’ at three.

As per the exit poll, Congress vote share is likely to go up in the southern state. The Congress may get 41.57 per cent votes, followed by the ruling BJP at 35.61 per cent, JD(S) at 16.1 per cent, and ‘Others’ at 6.72 per cent.

In the 2018 elections, Congress had got 38.04 per cent votes, BJP had got 36.22 per cent, JD(S) 18.36 per cent and ‘Others’ 7.38 per cent.

It also said that the caste and community-wise exit poll projections show that Congress may get 72 per cent of Kuruba votes, 19 per cent Lingayat votes, 22 per cent Vokkaliga votes, 39 per cent SC votes, 33 per cent OBC votes, 43 per cent ST votes, and a whopping 82 per cent Muslim votes.

On the other hand, the BJP may get 14 per cent Kuruba votes, a whopping 70 per cent Lingayat votes, 17 per cent Vokkaliga votes, 41 per cent SC votes, 52 per cent OBC votes, 34 per cent ST votes and only 2 per cent Muslim votes.

The projections show JD(S) may get 53 per cent of Vokkaliga votes in the southern state.

