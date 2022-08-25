The Mizoram Police has rescued nine exotic wildlife animals, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, and detained two persons in the state’s Kolasib district in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

A police officer said that the alert and vigilant Vairengte Police personnel intercepted a vehicle at the checkgate in Kolasib district late on Wednesday night and rescued two capybaras and seven grey monkeys from a car that was also seized by the police.

Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle John Lalramnghaka (39), and his accomplice Lalremruata (20).

A case has been registered under the Wild Life Protection Act and probe is underway.

Police suspect that the exotic wildlife animals are smuggled from Myanmar and ferried to other parts of India through Assam.

Various wildlife animals, highly addictive drugs and other contraband often smuggle from Myanmar, which shares a 1,643-km long border with four northeastern states — Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

