INDIA

Exotic animals smuggled from Myanmar seized in Mizoram; 2 held

NewsWire
0
5

The Mizoram Police has rescued nine exotic wildlife animals, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, and detained two persons in the state’s Kolasib district in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

A police officer said that the alert and vigilant Vairengte Police personnel intercepted a vehicle at the checkgate in Kolasib district late on Wednesday night and rescued two capybaras and seven grey monkeys from a car that was also seized by the police.

Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle John Lalramnghaka (39), and his accomplice Lalremruata (20).

A case has been registered under the Wild Life Protection Act and probe is underway.

Police suspect that the exotic wildlife animals are smuggled from Myanmar and ferried to other parts of India through Assam.

Various wildlife animals, highly addictive drugs and other contraband often smuggle from Myanmar, which shares a 1,643-km long border with four northeastern states — Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

20220825-204003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kapil Sibal doesn’t know ABC of Congress: Ashok Gehlot

    Correcting the India-Russia narrative ahead of Putin’s visit

    Suzuki Motor to invest $1.3 bn for EV production in India:...

    Asian leaders to make case for net-zero emissions