Exotic pets trade continues unabated in Chennai, other cities in TN

The sale of exotic pets continues unabated in Chennai and other cities like Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore and its outskirts even after the imported pets are being seized at international airports in Tamil Nadu.

In the past fifty days, two consignments of exotic pets were seized at Chennai international airport. They included mangabeys, pythons and marmosets.

Interestingly 171-star tortoises meant for export to far eastern countries were also intercepted at Chennai airport in the last fifty days.

In the first seizure of 2023, 45 varieties of ball pythons, three marmosets, and eight corn snakes were caught by customs at Chennai airport.

P.R. Saravanan, an animal rights activist based out of Chennai told IANS, “The animals which are classified as exotic species are being smuggled in tight containers and the animals are stressed during travel. The sale of these exotic pets is touching lakhs and crores in Tamil Nadu and the illegal trade has to be curbed by the authorities.”

However, sources in the Chennai City police told IANS that there is a lack of coordination between the Customs department and the police and this has helped several smugglers to go scot-free.

Another issue that is plaguing the law enforcers is the failure to ascertain the exact value of the seized exotic species.

Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore, the cities where international flights land, are also thriving hot spots for the sale of exotic species.

According to animal rights activists, the smuggled exotic species of animals are taken to other states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala from these airports.

Customs officials told IANS that the seized smuggled species are sent back to their country of origin. The officials were tight-lipped when asked about handing over these cases to the Tamil Nadu police.

