INDIA

Expansion of Nadda team may see new faces from Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

A new executive committee of BJP national President J.P. Nadda may be announced soon and a few leaders from Rajasthan unit are likely to find a place, sources in the party said on Monday.

The state will go to Assembly elections at the end of the year. It is believed that compared to Nadda’s first term, more faces from the state will get a chance to work in the central team of BJP.

At present, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is the national Vice President from the state. The national secretary is Alka Gurjar. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh is the national spokesperson and Sunil Bansalis the national general secretary is also from Rajasthan.

Party sources say that there may be changes in Modi’s cabinet also. Further decisions will be taken while keeping in view of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. This is also because BJP has MPs on 24 out of 25 seats in the state. It is being said that some of the Union Ministers who will be dropped from cabinet may be given the responsibility of working in the organisation.

Party sources said that the expansion and change in the Modi cabinet will be seen soon. Along with this, Nadda’s team will also be announced. Overall, these two are connected to each other. It is also being speculated that some prominent leaders who will not be made ministers will also be adjusted in the organisation. All this will be done while balancing the social engineering equations.

Among the MPs being discussed for the cabinet entry the names of tribal leaders like Kirodi Lal Meena, Kankamal Katara are doing the rounds. A woman MP from the state may be inducted into the Union cabinet. In such a situation, the names of Diyakumari, Ranjita Koli are in discussion. Apart from these, the names of BJP MPs like Rajendra Gehlot and Ghanshyam Tiwari are also doing the rounds.

Further, it is being speculated that former state president and deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia might also be accommodated in the central role.

20230612-141003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Children’s Books can bridge the gender gap in STEM

    Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for Coronavirus

    Special show of ‘The Kashmir Files’ for K’taka lawmakers

    Guided by his rejection of Princely India, Nehru paved way for...