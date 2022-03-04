Expansionist zeal causing global duress: Vice-President

INDIA

Despite being blessed with resources, India has not attacked another country, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday, while adding that expansionist zeal was causing duress around the globe.

“India which was called ‘vishwaguru’ once upon a time, with all its resources, we never attacked any country because we don’t believe in colonialism, we don’t believe in expansionism. We believe in sarve jana sukhino bhavantu… vasudaiva kuttumbakam. Share and care is the core of philosophy. Everyone should remember this and this should be practised,” Naidu said at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Goa to mark the inauguration of a new durbar hall on its grounds.

His comments come in wake of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“We are seeing what is happening around the globe, these expansionist ideas and the tensions created thereby and the misery that is happening to the people of that region,” Naidu said.

“We should all really commit ourselves to universal peace. Because peace is the prerequisite for progress. If you have tension you cannot pay attention,” he added.

