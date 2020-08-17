Expect Coronavirus outbreaks through January 2022

A new epidemic modelling released recently by federal health officials shows that outbreaks of COVID-19 are expected through to January 2022.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters in Ottawa keeping transmission rates low will be key in this “new reality of living with this virus” to keep the number of hospitalizations from overwhelming the health system this fall.

“We don’t know the seasonality of this virus. It’s continued throughout the summer, that’s for sure, but what if it demonstrates a certain type of acceleration under certain conditions?” Tam said.

A best-case scenario in modelling shows a “slow burn” chart pattern in the shape of a low ripple of COVID-19 cases well under the health system’s peak capacity.

While a worst-case scenario includes a sharp spike in the fall followed by “peaks and valleys” of outbreaks through to 2022, risking overwhelming health-care systems.

While research continues on viable treatments for the novel coronavirus, Tam said the new epidemic modelling does not take into account the possibility of a “good vaccine” being found between now and 2022.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced last week that the federal government is in negotiations with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm Moderna to secure millions of doses of experimental COVID-19 vaccines if one is determined to be safe and effective.

The infectious disease expert said Canadian public health officials are currently in a stage of “over-planning” to keep a possible spike in new COVID-19 cases from overwhelming health-care systems during the flu season.

The only really good piece of news is that health officials are confident that Canada is well-prepared for any scenario that may unfold now or in the future.