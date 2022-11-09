INDIA

Expected special status for Bihar as birthday gift from BJP: Tejashwi

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday quipped that he wanted special status for the state as a gift from the BJP on his birthday.

Addressing a gathering in Gyan Bhawan here for distribution of joining letters to Panchayat Secretaries he said: “On my birthday, a person said that if BJP want to give a birthday gift to you, what would you expect from it… I told him I would highly appreciate if BJP gives special status to Bihar.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was also present, distributed 11,000 recruitment letters to Panchayat Secretaries.

After Tejashwi Yadav’s speech, Nitish Kumar hugged him and Tejashwi Yadav touched his feet.

Tejashwi Yadav also said that the biggest enemy of youths is unemployment. “Our government is working on it and we will give lakhs of jobs in the next few months. We are distributing joining letters and the Central government is adopting our model,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, meanwhile, alleged that Tejashwi Yadav is the ‘Super Chief Minister’ and Nitish Kumar has surrendered before him.

He also said that the people of Gopalganj have given good lessons to grand alliance.

“If they have guts, dissolve Vidhan Sabha and go for the fresh election, the people of Bihar will teach them a lesson like the people of Gopalganj did,” Sinha said.

20221109-224005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai Assembly bypoll: Cong, NCP support Shiv Sena candidate

    Vaccination is way out of Covid: Pinarayi Vijayan National

    Pre-monsoon survey launched in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve

    Odisha EOW arrests two fraudsters from Mumbai