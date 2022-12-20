BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Expecting big investments, Assam grants industry status to tourism sector

NewsWire
0
0

Assam granted industry status to the tourism sector anticipating big investments and to further boost to the sector.

Assam Tourism Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah highlighted that with such industry status it would attract fresh investments in tourism infrastructures permanent in nature and would contribute towards rapid employment generation, public-private partnership and infrastructure development.

An official statement said on Tuesday said that as the growth in the tourism sector is vital for socio-economic development in a state, the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday approved the proposal for grant of industrial status to the tourism sector in Assam.

With the grant of industry status to the tourism sector, now, restaurants, cafeterias, health clubs, spas and wellness centres among others are eligible for incentives under the industrial policy, the statement said.

This move will further encourage and boost private investment in these areas of the tourism sector.

“Earlier, the tourism sector was not under state industrial policy. This decision would bring a paradigm shift to the tourism sector. Previously only hotels and resorts above the three-star category and River Cruises were included under thrust areas of Assam Industrial Policy,” Mallabaruah told the media.

He said that but, now many new tourism units like heritage hotels, bungalows, camping sites, restaurants, amusement parks, ropeways, museums, tour operator service, adventure park, water sports would also be included in the thrust areas of the industrial policy. The newly-implemented policy aims for sustainable and environmentally friendly investment besides capital formation and the creation of gainful employment.

The minister also said that the infrastructure can be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, which would contribute to the overall development of the region.

“Assam tourism sector would receive an ample number of private investments due to the new status received which facilitates incentives, subsidies, reimbursements among others as per industry policy for the investors and eventually these investments will create new employment opportunities,” the tourism minister said.

Assam has now become a nationally and internationally acclaimed all-season tourist destination for its unique wildlife, bio-diversity and experience of an unexploited wonderland. Tourism has been one of the main sources of income generation for the people over the years.

20221220-192404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Faceless assessment scheme may revert to physical mode for large taxpayers

    CESL to procure 300 electric vehicles from Tata Motors

    How Facebook outage wreaked havoc on the global ad empire

    Ford India workers wait in suspense about their future