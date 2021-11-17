Terming the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) a “very big event”, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said “we have now pitched into the next level of innovations through this tech summit”, adding more than 7,000 delegates have participated.

“We expect a lot of companies to envisage the interest in most of the cutting edge fields, high tech fields, artificial intelligence, semiconductor, aerospace, renewable energy. We expect a lot of new sets of companies coming into these fields and we ourselves have prepared a lot of infrastructure regarding all these companies,” he said at the inaugural function of BTS.

The Chief Minister said a very good ecosystem has been created through this tech summit. “Those companies who are already into innovations to scale them up, and new ones will be encouraged,” he said.

“Shortly, we are coming with a Research and Development (R&D) Policy… wherein R&D takes place in schools, colleges, universities, institutions, private sector. We want the research to percolate even to garages,” he said.

Addressing the inaugural session, Bommai said: “I am happy. I am feeling like I am travelling in our future spacecraft. I am feeling that I am sitting in a space craft which is going to take us to the future world.”

“…here is a place called Bengaluru, where all brain power can exhibit its capabilities because of the ecosystem of Bengaluru and Karnataka,” he underlined.

“I welcome with open arms, open heart to all innovators to come, innovate, participate and ultimately be an achiever. BTS has been successful all along, I want more accountability and success this time,” the Chief Minister said.

