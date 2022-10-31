Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) was likely to help raise an investment of around Rs 5 lakh crore in the state.

The meet is scheduled to be held in the state capital from November 2 to 4 in which the captains of national and international companies are expected to participate.

Bommai was addressing a news conference in Vidhana Soudha in connection with Global Investors’ Meet, Kannada Rajyotsava, and presentation of Karnataka Ratna award.

Many business tycoons have expressed their interest to invest in the state. The letters of assurance will be distributed on Tuesday, he stated.

CM Bommai said that for the next three days, there would be discussions on the developments and challenges in the fields of renewable energy, semiconductor, aerospace and defense sectors, and progress made in other fields.

The experts from both India and abroad will participate in the deliberations. The programmes in the next three days will be an indicator of the economic activities for the next five years. Interested entrepreneurs and Small Scale Industries industrialists must register their names immediately. The entry into the meet will be only through registration, the CM said.

He said on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second terminal of KIAL, flag off Chennai-Mysore Vande Mataram High-speed train at Bengaluru Railway Station and unveil the 108 foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda near Bengaluru Airport.

This statue has been named as ‘Statue of Prosperity’ and lakhs of people are expected to participate in this function. The PM will address a public meeting after unveiling the statue, he said.

The State government will celebrate the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 in a most meaningful way, said CM Bommai.

He said Kannada Rajyotsava must be celebrated across the state and also in schools, institutions and associations and government offices, and hoist the Kannada flags.

The CM said the prestigious ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award will be presented posthumously to Dr Puneet Raj Kumar on the front stairs of Vidhana Soudha Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The fans of Appu and the Kannadigas must witness the presentation of this award. On the same day, the Kannada Rajyotsava award will be presented to 67 personalities from various fields in recognition of their contribution to their respective fields at Ravindra Kalakshethra, he said.

20221031-152606