Realty firm Supertech, whose illegally constructed twin towers in Sector 93-A, Noida, was brought down on Sunday, will now spend over Rs 43 lakh on disposing of the debris generated after the demolition of the high-rises which were even taller than the Qutub Minar, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the agreement between Supertech and Edifice Engineering — the Mumbai-based firm that along with Jet Demolition razed the twin towers to the ground — Edifice will deliver the debris to the disposal plant while Supertech will bear the cost of around Rs 43,68,000 for the disposal of 28,000 tonnes of debris at Rs 156 per tonne.

The debris will be disposed at the construction and demolition waste management plant here in Sector 80. The process of disposing the debris will begin in the next two days.

Two types of processing fees are charged by the plant.

If the debris is picked by the plant staff, the processing fee is Rs 500 per tonne while if Edifice delivers the debris, Supertech will have to pay Rs 156 per tonne as processing fee.

