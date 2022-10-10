INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANSlife) The Lodhi in New Delhi, will now transport you to the Maldives with award-winning cuisine from “Aragu”, Velaa Private Island, offered at Perbacco, as part of its ongoing effort to bring the best flavours from around the world to our tables.

The multi-award-winning Chef Gaushan De Silva is the driving force behind Aragu, the first and only restaurant in the Maldives to be chosen for inclusion in “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Top 100” in 2021. Aragu delivers sophisticated European cuisine with a fresh Asian twist.

Guests at Aragu at Perbacco will have access to a special menu called “Taste of Velaa”, which Chef Gaushan personally selected. Foods like Mini Hopper with Coconut Sour Cream and Beluga Caviar, Vegan Parmesan Tortellini with Lentil Ragout and Turmeric Essence, Sri Lankan Mud Crab with Miso Emulsion and Lemon Peach, Lobster Kandukukulhu with Kanamadu Chutney, Passion Fruit with Coconut Ganache, and Lemon Madeleine Biscuits, to name a few, will be included in the selection.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

