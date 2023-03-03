INDIALIFESTYLE

Experience the magnificence of the jungles

New Delhi, March 3 (IANSlife) Wildlife safaris are unquestionably one of the most sought-after adventures of a lifetime once you’ve had the opportunity to participate in one. Prepare to lose yourself in India’s wise woodlands in advance of World Wildlife Day.

Taj Safaris takes you into the sacred centre of the nation’s wildest jungles, with the assistance of the knowledgeable naturalists, discover the uncharted paths and unspoiled landscapes in search of some of mother nature’s most prized possessions. Give in to the aroma that envelops the exquisite vegetation and fauna that reside in Madhya Pradesh’s forests. The daily safari drives with enable the guests to take in the jungle’s monastic quiet and enjoy specially crafted experiences like starry-sky dinners and nature walks.

Camping at the Banjaar Tola, Kanha National Park, constructed on the banks of the tranquil river with a view of the park, will provide you with an adventure beyond your wildest dreams. Delve into a hunt that will take you closer to the greater spaces of nature with Taj’s stone cottages atop a small hill in Pashan Garh, Panna National Park, and drown in land that isolate and derelict from the prospects of busy city life at the Mahua Kothi, Bandhavgarh National Park buried in this bustling ecosystem.

Last but not least, the striking, roomy bungalows at Baghvan in Pench National Park have a vintage, imperial feel from the 1950s and are the ideal place to pass the afternoons admiring the birdlife and treetops.

The amalgamation of luxury camping and raw essence of the majestic forest at Taj Safaris makes it a getaway to remember.

