Experion Technologies to hire 1.5K IT professionals, expand global footprint

Kerala-headquartered Experion Technologies on Tuesday said it will hire an additional 1,500 IT professionals, including 600 fresh IT graduates, within the next two years, doubling its overall headcount to 3,000.

The global product engineering services company said that it plans to invest Rs 50 crore to expand its international operations in Japan, Nordics, and other existing markets like the US, Australia/New Zealand, the UK and Mainland Europe.

In June, Experion will start operations in Japan.

“Experion has already started providing immersive training in the local Japanese language and culture to many existing technical leads covering multiple technology portfolios,” said Binu Jacob, Managing Director and CEO of Experion Technologies.

“Product engineering within the digital domain is witnessing explosive demand across industries in the global markets where we operate,” he added.

The company plans to bring advanced tech capabilities, product engineering process competence, and learnings gained from other markets to India.

Additionally, the company will invest in capacity building for engineering verticals comprising automotive and embedded systems.

According to the company, around 600 recruits would be freshers, selected, trained and deployed in Kerala.

The organisation’s product engineering teams work out of three development centres in India — Trivandrum, Kochi and Bengaluru and 11 global offices across Asia, Europe, Australia and North America.

