HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Experts discuss advances in spinal cord injury care, rehab

NewsWire
0
0

Experts from 25 countries on Tuesday discussed the recent advances in spinal cord injury care, cure and rehabilitation and the various surgical interventions in the spinal cord injury management at International Spine and Spinal Injuries Conference (ISSICON), organised by Indian Spinal Injuries Centre.

The four-day Spinal Injuries Conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, in presence of Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Rajesh Aggarwal where around 625 global health experts like doctors, physiotherapists, nurses, occupational therapists discussed the way ahead for spine injury management.

While speaking at the event, Virendra Kumar said that spinal cord injury is a lifelong debilitating health issue with enormous social and psychological adverse impact. Spinal cord injury management requires to be tackled at multiple levels and by multiple people so as to give a respectful and meaningful life to individuals affected by this ailment, he said.

“Understanding the advancements and use of technology will go a long way to help these patients. We need to learn from others and we should also impart our knowledge and expertise to others and this is what is being reflected by so many experts joining hands from within our country and from outside India. This assumes all the more importance since India has just started with Presidency of G20 nations and conferences like these are very much required to focus on the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Kumar said.

Talking about the spine injury, Rajesh Aggarwal said that various psychosocial issues compound such injuries and need to be taken care of for an optimal outcome. “We also appreciate the hard work done by all doctors and disciplines who have gathered together for the conference.”

India sees about 25,000 cases of spinal cord injury every year. About 75 per cent of them struggle to access rehabilitative care and treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year between 2,50,000 and 5,00,000 people suffer a spinal cord injury across the world.

People with a spinal cord injury are two to five times more likely to die prematurely than people without a spinal cord injury, with worse survival rates in low- and middle-income countries such as India.

20221207-001201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New study highlights using BeatO app with Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour...

    India logs marginal dip in Covid cases

    Travel, hospitality sectors hit hardest by Covid-19: Report

    TN announces more easing of curbs in 27 districts from Monday