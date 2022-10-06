Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that a team of experts from Kurukshetra (Haryana) will visit Goa to train the officers of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Departments to promote natural farming in the state.

Sawant on Thursday attended the meeting over video conferencing on ‘Natural Farming’ chaired by Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah. Later while speaking to reporters, he said that all the steps are being taken to promote natural farming.

He said that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Health, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Ministers of other states attended the meeting.

“A team of experts from Kurukshetra will visit Goa to train the officers of the Department of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry. These trained officers will further impart training to the farmers to undertake natural farming in Goa,” Sawant said.

Sawant said that Goa has already taken steps towards adoption of new technologies by creating digital records of 47,000 farmers. “This will help us to boost natural farming in the state,” he said.

According to him, the Agriculture College, started by the government, will also impart knowledge regarding natural farming.

The Goa government had recently launched a ‘natural farming’ programme at the hands of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

“Natural farming results in saving the environment, soil and arresting contamination of water. Natural food leads to healthy life apart from keeping our land safe,” Acharya Devvrat had said.

He had said that the natural farming is the best alternative for chemical and organic farming.

