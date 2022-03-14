Experts seek more funds in TN budget for rejuvenating water bodies

Water conservation experts in Tamil Nadu have demanded increased budgetary allocation for the augmentation and rejuvenation of water bodies in the state, contending that during all budget sessions, the issue of funding to restore water bodies and water tanks is discussed but does not materialise.

The Tamil Nadu budget for financial year 2022-23 is to be presented in the Assembly on March 18 and experts are seeking to sensitise Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiaga Rajan of the urgency of the matter.

Talking to IANS, water management and disaster risk reduction expert, Professor S. Janakarajan, said: “There have not been any major announcements regarding on water resources and it is to be noted that regulation of water supply from reservoirs is of paramount importance.”

He said that in Delta regions, the reservoir supply was unregulated and that the job of the officials is completed the moment the reservoirs are opened and that nothing is done to ensure that water reaches the tail end.

Chennai-based think tank Centre for Policy and Development Studies’ C. Rajeev told IANS that the groundwater situation in Tamil Nadu “is getting worse by the day”.

“There are instances of farmers digging bore wells as deep as 1,500 feet to find groundwater and the solution is to convert all the abandoned bore wells into rainwater harvesting structures.”

He also said that the capacity of lakes should be increased so that at least 50 per cent of the rainwater from catchment areas is held in these lakes.

“The capacity of urban lakes can be improved by deepening, desilting, and plugging sewage outfall,” he said.

Chennai Water Resources Foundation Chairman Ramesh K.P. said: “The Tamil Nadu government had appointed a 14-member committee headed by retired IAS officer V. Thiruppugazh to look into the planning of stormwater drains after the heavy rains and deluge that had hit the state in the past few years. However here also it has not gone forward due to paucity of funds and the expectations are on the new budget.”

