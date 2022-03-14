INDIA

Experts seek more funds in TN budget for rejuvenating water bodies

By NewsWire
0
0

Water conservation experts in Tamil Nadu have demanded increased budgetary allocation for the augmentation and rejuvenation of water bodies in the state, contending that during all budget sessions, the issue of funding to restore water bodies and water tanks is discussed but does not materialise.

The Tamil Nadu budget for financial year 2022-23 is to be presented in the Assembly on March 18 and experts are seeking to sensitise Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiaga Rajan of the urgency of the matter.

Talking to IANS, water management and disaster risk reduction expert, Professor S. Janakarajan, said: “There have not been any major announcements regarding on water resources and it is to be noted that regulation of water supply from reservoirs is of paramount importance.”

He said that in Delta regions, the reservoir supply was unregulated and that the job of the officials is completed the moment the reservoirs are opened and that nothing is done to ensure that water reaches the tail end.

Chennai-based think tank Centre for Policy and Development Studies’ C. Rajeev told IANS that the groundwater situation in Tamil Nadu “is getting worse by the day”.

“There are instances of farmers digging bore wells as deep as 1,500 feet to find groundwater and the solution is to convert all the abandoned bore wells into rainwater harvesting structures.”

He also said that the capacity of lakes should be increased so that at least 50 per cent of the rainwater from catchment areas is held in these lakes.

“The capacity of urban lakes can be improved by deepening, desilting, and plugging sewage outfall,” he said.

Chennai Water Resources Foundation Chairman Ramesh K.P. said: “The Tamil Nadu government had appointed a 14-member committee headed by retired IAS officer V. Thiruppugazh to look into the planning of stormwater drains after the heavy rains and deluge that had hit the state in the past few years. However here also it has not gone forward due to paucity of funds and the expectations are on the new budget.”

20220314-211803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.