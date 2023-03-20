INDIA

Experts train women farmers in growing aromatic plants

CSIR-CIMAP scientists are training women farmers for cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants.

At a four-day workshop, scientists explained in detail about the cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants and their products, inspiring women farmers to do collective farming.

According to an official release, Dr Deepak from CSIR-CIMAP informed the women farmers about the use of medicinal plants like Bhringraj, Mandukaparni, Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Tulsi, Chamomile and also discussed in detail, the methods of cultivation of aromatic plants Palmarosa, Khus, Java grass, Geranium plants and the income from it.

The scientists demonstrated the cultivation of rose varieties Noorjahan, Ranishiba having high oil content and scientific methods of making rose water and extracting oil from rose flowers.

Along with this, training was also given to make value added products like incense sticks, incense sticks from flowers.

P.K. Singh, research associate of the project, gave suggestions to solve the problems faced by farmers in farming and assured to provide help to women farmers in future.

Scientist Saudan Singh assured all possible help to women farmers.

